On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

How is Gen Z changing the work culture?

Aug 31, 2024, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

FILE - A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-da...

FILE - A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world's largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated over six months last year will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and burned out and had better work-life balance. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY TAMMY KIKUCHI KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

 

Generation Z changing how the workforce uses sick days. (KSL NewsRadio)

SALT LAKE CITY — Gen Z, or those born between 1998 and 2010, are now contributing members of the workforce. But they come with their own set of rules, and they are completely changing the work culture.

They also take more sick days, unlike their older coworkers.

Anna Recksiek, HR Business Partner at Bonneville International, told KSL at Night that Gen Z has a different attitude about calling in sick.

“People can call off sick even for mental health reasons, where I think before that was very taboo. I think now–which I appreciate–some people are like, ‘no I need a day at home,’” she said.

Recksiek said Gen Z-ers like collaboration and teamwork but don’t think that they have to stay at one job forever. They are more pragmatic and believe that life is more than just about work.

The Stanford University study made a similar point. It found that Gen Zers care about work-life balance and their mental health, and they value authenticity.

That’s not all. They seek out answers for themselves and are not afraid to challenge the way things have always been done.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - A uranium ore pile is the first to be mined at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mi...

Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

Navajo Nation adopts changes to tribal law regulating the transportation of uranium across its land

The Navajo Nation has approved emergency legislation meant to strengthen a tribal law that regulates the transportation of radioactive material across the largest Native American reservation.

1 hour ago

FILE: candles...

Carlysle Price

Utah recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

Communities across Utah are recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day, a global campaign to encourage support and recovery for everyone impacted by substance abuse, and remember those who have been lost to drug overdose.

2 hours ago

Players and fans stand for a moment of silence for NHL player Johnny Gaudreau who passed away the n...

By Homero De la Fuente and Dalia Faheid, CNN

Teams across the US hold moments of silence as sports community mourns NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

Beloved NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were honored around the sports world on Friday following their tragic death in New Jersey late Thursday night.

3 hours ago

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

Matt O'Brien, AP Technology Writer

Child abuse images removed from AI image-generator training source, researchers say

Artificial intelligence researchers said Friday that they have deleted more than 2,000 web links to suspected child sexual abuse imagery from a dataset used to train popular AI image-generator tools.

17 hours ago

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US, Iraqi forces raid targeting Islamic State group militants kills 15 in western desert

The U.S. military took part in an Iraqi raid in the country's western region that killed 15 people as forces targeted suspected militants from the Islamic State group, the American military said early Saturday.

17 hours ago

Police remove a man, center with sunglasses, who had climbed onto the media riser, as Republican pr...

Associated Press

Police subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania has stormed into the press area as the former president spoke but was surrounded by police and sheriffs’ deputies.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

How is Gen Z changing the work culture?