How is Gen Z changing the work culture?

Generation Z changing how the workforce uses sick days. (KSL NewsRadio)

SALT LAKE CITY — Gen Z, or those born between 1998 and 2010, are now contributing members of the workforce. But they come with their own set of rules, and they are completely changing the work culture.

They also take more sick days, unlike their older coworkers.

Anna Recksiek, HR Business Partner at Bonneville International, told KSL at Night that Gen Z has a different attitude about calling in sick.

“People can call off sick even for mental health reasons, where I think before that was very taboo. I think now–which I appreciate–some people are like, ‘no I need a day at home,’” she said.

Recksiek said Gen Z-ers like collaboration and teamwork but don’t think that they have to stay at one job forever. They are more pragmatic and believe that life is more than just about work.

The Stanford University study made a similar point. It found that Gen Zers care about work-life balance and their mental health, and they value authenticity.

That’s not all. They seek out answers for themselves and are not afraid to challenge the way things have always been done.