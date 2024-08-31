Utah Hockey Club Signs Veteran Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club has agreed to a two-way deal with 35-year-old and veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on a one-year contract.

Robert Bortuzzo’s Role With Utah Hockey Club

With the addition of Bortuzzo, the club adds more veteran experience to their defensive unit. With so many years in the league and a Stanley Cup on his resume, Bortuzzo knows what it takes to reach the top. His presence will also aid in the development of the organization’s young talent.

Bortuzzo will fulfill more of a pure depth role for the team as someone they can call up to the roster in case of injury.

Robert Bortuzzo’s Career

The former Stanley Cup Champion has made appearances in the NHL since the 2011 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins but has spent the majority of his time in the league with the St. Louis Blues, where he won the Cup in 2019.

More recently, Bortuzzo made 23 appearances last season for the New York Islanders last season.

After sustaining multiple injuries to their defensive unit, the Islanders sent a seventh-round pick to the Blues in exchange for Bortuzzo. However, the veteran defenseman was placed on the LTIR in early February after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche in January.

Bortuzzo would then return for the Islanders during their playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. In five games he recorded a single point from a shot that deflected off Mathew Barzal and into the net during the second overtime which forced a game five.

Following the 4-1 series loss to Carolina, Bortuzzo became an unrestricted free agent.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.

