BYU DC Jay Hill ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Suffering Heart Attack

Aug 31, 2024, 2:31 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill provided an update on his health status hours before the Cougars game against Southern Illinois.

On Thursday night, Hill suffered a heart attack and quickly went to the hospital after practice. Word was spreading on Friday via social media as supporters extended prayers to Hill and his family.

BYU DC Jay Hill provides an update

Hill provided an update on his status on X.

“Leaving Thursday’s practice before the first game of the season is usually so exciting. Thursday for me was no exception. I was beyond excited about this team and the players preparation. As I got into the car to drive home that night I knew something was wrong. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be having a heart attack at age 49.

“We quickly went to the hospital and were met by an unbelievable staff of trained medical professionals. I cannot thank the doctors, nurses, and staff enough for all their expertise, professionalism, and care. I have since been released from the hospital and I am feeling much better as I look forward to a fast recovery.

“I want to express my appreciation to all of the kind texts, tweets, and messages my family and I have received. that said, I don’t love drama and would hate anything to detract from the excitement of this game. Tonight I pray for the players that they will go out and play to their very best abilities and the focus of this game and season remains on them. Go Cougs!!!”

Kalani Sitake will serve as the defensive coordinator against Southern Illinois

Hill is 49 years old. He’s been involved with college football coaching since 2001 when he was a graduate assistant for his alma mater, the University of Utah.

Hill is entering his second season as defensive coordinator on head coach Kalani Sitake’s staff at BYU.

Kalani Sitake will be the defensive coordinator in relief of Hill on Saturday night against the Salukis.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

