Ogden police seeking information in cold case from 2013

OGDEN — Ogden police are seeking the public’s assistance in a homicide that occurred 11 years ago Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Ogden police said Robert Soto was shot to death in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, 2013.

Police were called to an Ogden neighborbood for a report of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found Soto lying on the sidewalk.

The shooting occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue and 17th Street.

Emergency personnel declared Soto dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses heard gunshots, car doors slam and a vehicle flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police also said Soto had left a group of friends in a backyard of a home, and walked out front. The shooting occurred as he was in the front of the house.

