BYU vs. Southern Illinois: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

Aug 31, 2024, 3:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahAfter 280 long days, it’s a BYU football game day as the Cougars prepare to take on Southern Illinois from the FCS.

KSL Sports is live on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the game.

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Southern Illinois is coming off an eight-win season a year ago as a Missouri Valley Football Conference member.

The big news on Saturday was the status of BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Hill suffered a heart attack on Thursday. However, he is feeling better.

Head coach Kalani Sitake, a former defensive coordinator at Utah and Oregon State, will call the defense tonight in place of Hill.

He also called BYU’s defense during the 2022 season.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois Gameday Stories

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras Opens Utah State Football Season With 57-Yard Touchdown

Utah State Football got redemption for a rocky start against Robert Morris with a 57-yard deep ball touchdown to open the 2024 season.

8 minutes ago

KSL Sports

BYU Football Fans Upset With ESPN At Start Of Game Against Southern Illinois

BYU Cougar fans trying to tune in to their team's season opener against Souther Illinois got an unwelcome surprise from cable giant ESPN.

16 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Looking Composed As BYU’s Lead Grows

Jake Retzlaff is giving BYU the experienced quarterback they need, leading two scoring drives in the opening quarter. The redshirt junior uncorked a deep ball late in the opening quarter that settled into the waiting arms of Jojo Phillips to give BYU a 14-0 lead with 1:56 left in the period.

31 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Hinckley Ropati Powers Over Goal Line For BYU’s First Touchdown Of 2024

BYU capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a Hinckley Lopati dive over the goal line after a fourth down conversion kept the drive alive. 

47 minutes ago

KSL Sports

BYU Players Welcome Back Jay Hill Following Recent Heart Attack

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is right where he belongs following a heart attack on Thursday, August 29.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Last-Minute BYU Football Personnel Updates Before SIU Game

The latest updates on BYU football personnel before the opener against Southern Illinois.

2 hours ago

BYU vs. Southern Illinois: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo