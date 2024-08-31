BYU vs. Southern Illinois: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Provo

PROVO, Utah— After 280 long days, it’s a BYU football game day as the Cougars prepare to take on Southern Illinois from the FCS.

KSL Sports is live on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the game.

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Southern Illinois is coming off an eight-win season a year ago as a Missouri Valley Football Conference member.

The big news on Saturday was the status of BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Hill suffered a heart attack on Thursday. However, he is feeling better.

Head coach Kalani Sitake, a former defensive coordinator at Utah and Oregon State, will call the defense tonight in place of Hill.

He also called BYU’s defense during the 2022 season.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois Gameday Stories

