Tooele County home suffers extensive damage following fire

TOOELE — A fire in Tooele caused extensive damage to a structure on Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred at a home located in the area of 913 N. 1480 East.

A neighbor alerted the homeowner to the blaze, who was asleep after working night shifts. By the time firefighters arrived, the back and porch of the house were fully engulfed by the blaze.

A dog and cat were also rescued from the house. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The house experienced extensive damage in the fire. But fire crews were able to successfully put out the blaze.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.