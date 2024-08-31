On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Tooele County home suffers extensive damage following fire

Aug 31, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

A house fire in Tooele County caused severe damage to the back of this home. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

A house fire in Tooele County caused severe damage to the back of this home. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)

(Ray Boone, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — A fire in Tooele caused extensive damage to a structure on Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred at a home located in the area of 913 N. 1480 East.

A neighbor alerted the homeowner to the blaze, who was asleep after working night shifts. By the time firefighters arrived, the back and porch of the house were fully engulfed by the blaze.

A dog and cat were also rescued from the house. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The house experienced extensive damage in the fire. But fire crews were able to successfully put out the blaze.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Burned trees remain after the Boulter Fire was contained successfully on Friday, August 30. (Uinta-...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Boulter Fire is now 100% contained, officials say

The Boulter Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres over the past week, has now been 100% contained.

17 minutes ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person critically hurt following crash in Iron County

One person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Iron County.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Ogden police seeking information in cold case from 2013

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide that occurred 11 years ago Saturday.

3 hours ago

An officer assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad ...

Jacob Freeman

SLCPD makes nine arrests, seizes fentanyl pills along Jordan River Trail

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrested nine people and seized counterfeit fentanyl pills.

8 hours ago

Jesse Parent was featured in an American Heart Association commercial that aired during the Olympic...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah slam poet makes unexpected Olympic ‘debut,’ finds out afterward

A Utah man is sharing a his story of making a dream Olympic debut, appearing in a commercial performing slam poetry for the American Heart Association.

9 hours ago

Law and Hendricks would have celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in a few weeks (Wyatt He...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Midvale man remembering husband who died in Lake Powell houseboat accident

A family is grieving over a Midvale man's death after a houseboat accident on Lake Powell.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Tooele County home suffers extensive damage following fire