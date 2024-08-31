Cosmo Goes Bananas At Smith’s Ballpark

PROVO, Utah – Banana Ball and the Savannah Bananas couldn’t come to Utah without connecting with one of college sports’ most adored mascots. Cosmo Cougar couldn’t allow the bright lights of Smith’s Ballpark to dim without making an appearance.

The two sides came together on Friday, August 30, to the delight of some fans and the dismay of others as the Bananas took on the Party Animals.

The 2020 Mascot National Champion, Cosmo, is known for performing viral stunts and has a knack for finding the camera.

BYU Cougar fans can see Cosmo in action at LaVell Edwards Stadium when BYU opens the 2024 college football season against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Southern Illinois

Over the course of the week, BYU’s prognostications have been trending backward. Still, BYU remains a favorite in this game.

On paper, Southern Illinois appears to be one of the best FCS teams BYU will have ever faced.

Despite the trend of SIU being a potential FCS upset, BYU is the better football team. The Salukis lost many key personnel from last year’s team, which was fourth in total defense a season ago.

BYU will get production from the ground game of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati to carry them to a comfortable victory and set the tone for the 2024 season.

BYU 38, Southern Illinois 17

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

This is the first meeting between these programs. BYU enters with a perfect 18-0 record against Football Championship Subdivision teams. The Cougar’s last win against an FCS program came in a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah in 2023. BYU has outscored FCS opponents 47.8 to 9.8 all-time.

The Salukis were 8-5 overall last season, finishing 4-3 on the road.

