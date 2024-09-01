On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

More than 600 flags on display in St. George to mark Overdose Awareness Day

Aug 31, 2024, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE Many of us have the kinds of pictures saved on our phones, computers, or albums Stephanie Anderson has.

From dirt bikes, to hiking trips, to even competing in triathlons, her husband, Todd Anderson, seemingly had it all.

“Todd was amazing,” she said. “Everybody loved Todd.”

However, he also had something he wasn’t proud of.

“He suffered from addiction for about 40 years,” Stephanie Anderson said.

He got plenty of help but also had plenty of relapses.

Todd Anderson, who grew up in Murray, died two years ago after an overdose.

He was 54-years-old.

“He died from an accidental mix drug intoxication,” said Stephanie Anderson. “That was really hard and really sad for our family.”

(Stephanie Anderson) (Stephanie Anderson) (Stephanie Anderson)

A book on addiction

Before he died, though, Todd Anderson started writing a book about his addiction.

He wrote his notes on his cell phone and ended up with nearly 700 pages.

Todd Anderson never finished his book, but Stephanie Anderson, who lives in St. George, did.

It is called Dear Addict and deals with a topic that could always use more attention and awareness.

“His story did end too soon and I didn’t want anybody to ever forget about him,” Stephanie Anderson said. “That is why I published the book.”

It is also why she has become an advocate for overdose awareness and has planned several events to help others.

After doing some research, Anderson says she found out 606 people in Utah died from some type of overdose in 2023.

In honor of Overdose Awarness Day, Stephanie Anderson placed 606 flags outside of a St. George bookstore to remember the 606 Utahns who died from an overdose in 2023. (Stephanie Anderson)

So, she placed 606 flags outside the Book Bungalow bookstore in St. George as a visual reminder of the human cost of overdose.

“This flag represents one life lost to overdose,” she said while hold a small purple flag. “This is somebody’s life that could have been saved by kindness, by love, by connection, and by healing and growth.”

She knows it is too late for her husband.

But Stephanie Anderson also knows it is not too late for someone else going through the same trials.

“If they are still breathing, there is hope and we never want to feel like we don’t have hope or hope for our loved ones,” she said.

It is certainly not easy, but it is possible.

“Help is out there. You just have to start down that path,” Stephanie Anderson said. “Sometimes we feel helpless but we can always have hope.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Thousands of BYU fans returned to LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night for the start of another co...

Brianna Chavez

Thousands of BYU fans return for home opener marking 100 years of football

Thousands of Brigham Young University fans were ready to kick off the start of the new football season Saturday night.

3 minutes ago

Vernal police say three people have been arrested in connection to a string of vandalism incidents ...

Mark Jones

Suspects identified in connection to a string of Vernal vandalism incidents

Vernal police say three older juveniles are facing legal trouble in connection to a string of vandalism incidents.

3 hours ago

Burned trees remain after the Boulter Fire was contained successfully on Friday, August 30. (Uinta-...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Boulter Fire is now 100% contained, officials say

The Boulter Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres over the past week, has now been 100% contained.

4 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person critically hurt following crash in Iron County

One person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Iron County.

5 hours ago

A house fire in Tooele County caused severe damage to the back of this home. (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Tooele County home suffers extensive damage following fire

A fire in Tooele caused extensive damage to a structure on Saturday afternoon.

7 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Ogden police seeking information in cold case from 2013

Ogden police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide that occurred 11 years ago Saturday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

More than 600 flags on display in St. George to mark Overdose Awareness Day