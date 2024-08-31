Last-Minute BYU Football Personnel Updates Before SIU Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be without one of its top wide receivers tonight.

Darius Lassiter will not be available for BYU football against Southern Illinois. The senior wide receiver is out to an administrative issue with an NCAA waiver that dates back to his JUCO days.

BYU WR Darius Lassiter is out for the Southern Illinois game

He was not on the team bus in the Cougar Walk and did not go through warmups.

Lassiter needed official clearance from the NCAA to play this season, as he fought for one of his junior college seasons to count as a redshirt.

He will not be available against the Salukis.

The good news for BYU is that wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the team. BYU has Keelan Marion and Jojo Phillips as backups that can step in for Lassiter. Freshmen Cody Hagen and Tei Nacua could also be factors.

Lassiter started 10 games last season, recording 29 receptions for 365 yards and four touchdown grabs. He hauled in some of the best catches you’ll ever find from a BYU player. His grab against Texas Tech was a highlight last season.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois will be broadcast at 6 p.m. (MDT) tonight on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois Gameday Stories

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper