Teams across the US hold moments of silence for NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother

NATIONAL NEWS

Aug 31, 2024, 5:42 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Shiloh Rivera, facing, mourns with Hylas Stemen of Columbus, at the makeshift memorial set up by fans for Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 30. (Joe Maiorana, AP via CNN Newsource)

BY HOMERO DE LA FUENTE AND DALIA FAHEID, CNN


(CNN) — Beloved NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were honored around the sports world on Friday following their tragic death in New Jersey late Thursday night.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia.

In her first two Instagram posts since her husband’s death, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, posted pictures of their family, writing to her husband in the captions, saying, “We are going to make you proud.”

“Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever,” the initial post from Saturday morning reads.

“The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment,” Gaudreau wrote in a second post, moments later. “Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy.”

‘Unimaginable tragedy’

Gaudreau’s team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, called the deaths an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post Friday.

In Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies held an emotional moment of silence prior to their game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. The team showed a photo of the brothers during their time at Boston College on the video board, while the announcer read a statement before calling for the moment of silence.

Phillies players stood along the first base foul line in the emotional tribute.

Meanwhile, the New York YankeesCleveland GuardiansLos Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds each held a moment of silence before their games on Friday as well.

“We are heartbroken for our friends at the Blue Jackets with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” the Cincinnati Reds said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, their friends, the NHL and the entire Columbus Blue Jackets organization.”

Throughout the day on Friday, fans paid tribute to the late Blue Jackets star and his brother with a makeshift memorial, leaving flowers, hockey sticks and other memorabilia outside of the team’s Nationwide Arena in Ohio.

Tributes for the brothers will continue into Saturday as Ohio State’s football team have announced that the team will hold a moment of silence before kickoff of their season opening game against the Akron.

Members of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew Nordecke supporter section are planning to honor the Blue Jackets forward with a moment of silence during the 13th minute, representing Gaudreau’s jersey number, of their match against the New York City Football Club at Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Suspected drunken driver faces charges

The brothers were riding bicycles around 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a county road in Oldmans Township – a community in southern New Jersey near the Delaware River – when a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was attempting to pass two slower-moving vehicles hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep driver, who police identified as 43-year-old Sean Higgins, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree, according to the complaint.

“Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a news release.

Higgins stated he had consumed roughly five to six beers before the accident, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the Salem County Superior Court Friday.

“Mr. Higgins explicitly stated to the effect that his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving, which resulted in the motor vehicle accident,” the affidavit states.

Higgins made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon but did not enter a plea, according to Salem County court criminal division manager Crystal Harris. He is being held without bond at the Salem County Correctional Facility pending a detention motion hearing on September 5, Harris said.

During Higgins’ court appearance, Judge Michael J. Silvanio said the charges against him are punishable by a maximum of 10 years in New Jersey state prison. Higgins is being represented by a public defense attorney, but he said at the hearing he will hire his own lawyer in the future to represent him.

Higgins’ employer, Gaudenzia, an addiction treatment provider, said Saturday in a statement he was “immediately placed on leave” when the company learned of his involvement in the deadly accident.

Higgins began working there as the director of financial operations last September, according to his LinkedIn account.

“We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time,” Gaudenzia said in a statement via Facebook.

‘Johnny Hockey’ was known for enthusiasm on the ice and kindness off it

The deaths of “Johnny Hockey,” known for his enthusiasm on the ice and kindness off it, and his brother Matthew left the sports world mourning.

Johnny Gaudreau was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College. He signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-2023 season and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists last season. In 11 seasons in the league, Gaudreau had 243 career goals and 743 points while making seven All-Star game appearances.

Following news of his death, hockey fans across the US set up memorials in his honor. A makeshift memorial was set up by fans in Columbus, Ohio, Friday. In Canada, fans left flowers on the Scotiabank Saddledome steps to remember Johnny Gaudreau, who played for the Calgary Flames there.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the Blue Jackets said in the statement. “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.”

“The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him,” the statement said.

Reaction to tragedy

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement: “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Longtime NHL executive Brian Burke noted in a statement on X that Gaudreau brought ”kindness that radiated out through the locker room every day” and there were “few players in hockey history who matched his passion and love for the game.”

“Johnny was always the first to raise his hand to give back to his community,” Burke said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to the NHL star.

“Johnny Gaudreau may have come up from the States, but hockey fans in Calgary, and across Canada, will remember him as one of our own,” Trudeau said in a post on X.

Matthew Gaudreau returned to the brothers’ alma mater in New Jersey, Gloucester Catholic High School, in 2022 to serve as ice hockey coach, a position he held until this summer.

“Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings,” principal Thomas Iacovene Jr. said in a statement released by the school Friday.

The Boston College men’s hockey team head coach Greg Brown and former head coach Jerry York at a news conference Friday spoke about the impact the brothers had on and off the rink.

York recalled the bond between the two brothers being particularly strong and credited Matthew for pushing Johnny to becoming an NHL star.

“They brought a ton of joy to the rink. They were happy to be there, truly happy to be there, big smiles all the time,” Brown said of his time coaching the brothers.

National News

