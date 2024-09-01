On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One person critically hurt following crash in Iron County

Aug 31, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

(Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CEDAR CITY One person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Iron County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on state Route 56 milepost near Cedar City 47 at 9 p.m.

A 23-year-old male was driving a Dodge Dakota and left the highway to the right. The UHP said the driver then overcorrected and crossed the highway to the left.

The vehicle then rolled and the driver was ejected. The driver was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

The UHP said impairment is suspected, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

