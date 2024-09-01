One person critically hurt following crash in Iron County

CEDAR CITY — One person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Iron County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on state Route 56 milepost near Cedar City 47 at 9 p.m.

A 23-year-old male was driving a Dodge Dakota and left the highway to the right. The UHP said the driver then overcorrected and crossed the highway to the left.

The vehicle then rolled and the driver was ejected. The driver was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

The UHP said impairment is suspected, but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.