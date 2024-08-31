BYU Players Welcome Back Jay Hill Following Recent Heart Attack

PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is right where he belongs following a heart attack on Thursday, August 29. Hill returned to LaVell Edwards Stadium as the Cougars open the 2024 campaign.

The Cougars are hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

Happy to have Coach Hill here with us tonight!! Love you @CoachJayHill 💙 pic.twitter.com/Oe24a3ToR8 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) August 31, 2024

BYU DC Jay Hill provides an update

Hill provided an update on his status on X.

“Leaving Thursday’s practice before the first game of the season is usually so exciting. Thursday, for me, was no exception. I was beyond excited about this team and the player’s preparation. As I got into the car to drive home that night, I knew something was wrong. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be having a heart attack at age 49.

“We quickly went to the hospital and were met by an unbelievable staff of trained medical professionals. I cannot thank the doctors, nurses, and staff enough for all their expertise, professionalism, and care. I have since been released from the hospital, and I am feeling much better as I look forward to a fast recovery.

“I want to express my appreciation to all of the kind texts, tweets, and messages my family and I have received. that said, I don’t love drama and would hate anything to detract from the excitement of this game. Tonight I pray for the players that they will go out and play to their very best abilities and the focus of this game and season remains on them. Go Cougs!!!”

Kalani Sitake will be the defensive coordinator in relief of Hill on Saturday night against the Salukis.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Southern Illinois

Over the course of the week, BYU’s prognostications have been trending backward. Still, BYU remains a favorite in this game.

On paper, Southern Illinois appears to be one of the best FCS teams BYU will have ever faced.

Despite the trend of SIU being a potential FCS upset, BYU is the better football team. The Salukis lost many key personnel from last year’s team, which was fourth in total defense a season ago.

BYU will get production from the ground game of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati to carry them to a comfortable victory and set the tone for the 2024 season.

BYU 38, Southern Illinois 17

Cougars Postgame Show

BYU vs. Southern Illinois recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24