Boulter Fire is now 100% contained, officials say

Aug 31, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

Burned trees remain after the Boulter Fire was contained successfully on Friday, August 30. (Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF)

(Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Boulter Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres over the past week, has now been 100% contained.

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF account announced on X that the Boulter Fire was fully contained Saturday afternoon.

Human-ignited Boulter Fire blazes through 2,300 acres in 24 hours

The fire started on Saturday, Aug. 24, and burned for nearly a full week before being contained on Friday.

No official statement has been made providing further details on the cause of the fire.

