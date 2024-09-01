Boulter Fire is now 100% contained, officials say
Aug 31, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm
(Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF)
TOOELE — The Boulter Fire, which burned over 2,000 acres over the past week, has now been 100% contained.
The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF account announced on X that the Boulter Fire was fully contained Saturday afternoon.
#uwcnf The Boulter Fire was 100% contained at 8:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Uj8jTW1coR
— Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF (@UWCNF) August 31, 2024
Human-ignited Boulter Fire blazes through 2,300 acres in 24 hours
The fire started on Saturday, Aug. 24, and burned for nearly a full week before being contained on Friday.
No official statement has been made providing further details on the cause of the fire.