Spencer Petras Opens Utah State Football Season With 57-Yard Touchdown

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football got redemption for a rocky start against Robert Morris with a 57-yard deep ball touchdown to open the 2024 season.

Spencer Petras found Kyrese White across the middle and he took it down the right sideline for the TD.

Leading up to the first score of the season for USU, it took a while for the Aggies to find their footing.

Petras threw interceptions on back-to-back throws in the first quarter. Luckily, Utah State’s defense stepped up and quickly got the ball back to the offense both times.

Interim head coach Nate Dreiling kept his trust in Petras and it ended up paying off on the third drive.

Former #Utes QB Bryson Barnes may get his chance in Logan sooner than we thought. Two series, two INTs for Spencer Petras vs Robert Morris.#AggiesAllTheWay — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) September 1, 2024

The first quarter came to an end with the Aggies leading 7-0.

However, the Colonials quickly responded early in the second quarter with a long passing TD of their own.

Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

On the eve of the 2024 season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the ‘Aggie Walk’ tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium.

“What it does is give our fans a chance to interact with our players,” head coach Nate Dreiling said. “Too often in college sports, especially in football, people see a player in a helmet and not the person they actually are. Now they get to go up, meet the players, give them a high-five, and wish them good luck for the game. We’re trying to build a bond between our fans and our community. Our number one goal is to put a product on the field that makes our community proud and introducing the Aggie Walk back to the football program is a great stepping stone for that.”

AGGIE NATION!! Join us this Saturday @ 3:30 pm for the first Aggie walk of the season!! 🤘#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/KLNbWN1vI6 — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 29, 2024

