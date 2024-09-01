On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Suspects identified in connection to a string of Vernal vandalism incidents

Aug 31, 2024, 7:48 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Vernal police say three people have been arrested in connection to a string of vandalism incidents ...

Vernal police say three people have been arrested in connection to a string of vandalism incidents between Aug. 15-17. (Vernal Police Department)

(Vernal Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

VERNAL Vernal police say three older juveniles are facing legal trouble in connection to a string of vandalism incidents.

On a Facebook post, police say they responded to 18 different locations for reports of vandalism, which included graffiti and property damage. The incidents took place between Aug. 15-17.

“This vandalism has affected the appearance and welcoming nature of our community,” the post read.

(Vernal Police Department) (Vernal Police Department) (Vernal Police Department) (Vernal Police Department) (Vernal Police Department)

After a police investigation, law enforcement personnel were able to identify the three juveniles in connection the graffiti.

“Such criminal behavior is disheartening and does not reflect the values of our city,” the post further read.

Police said the individuals were allegedly motivated by a graffiti video on YouTube. Police also said the juveniles will face charges in juvenile court.

Vernal police are encouraging all of its residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity by calling 435-789-4222.

 

Suspects identified in connection to a string of Vernal vandalism incidents