Jake Retzlaff Sets Career-High In Passing Yards As BYU Football Pulls Away

PROVO, Utah – Jake Retzlaff has been just shy of perfect in his BYU Cougar debut in front of the LaVell Edwards Stadium faithful. The redshirt junior has three touchdown passes, helping BYU to a 31-6 third quarter advantage.

The Cougars are hosting the Southern Illinois Salukis at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

The former Riverside City QB is already 14-of-21 for 271 yards with his three touchdown passes. Mata’ava Ta’ase, LJ Martin, and Jojo Phillips each have touchdown grabs from Retzlaff.

The Cougar’s defensive physicality has overwhelmed the Salukis in a dominating performance. Southern Illinois had 126 yards of offense compared to Retzlaff’s nearly 300 yards through the air.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Southern Illinois

Over the course of the week, BYU’s prognostications have been trending backward. Still, BYU remains a favorite in this game.

On paper, Southern Illinois appears to be one of the best FCS teams BYU will have ever faced.

Despite the trend of SIU being a potential FCS upset, BYU is the better football team. The Salukis lost many key personnel from last year’s team, which was fourth in total defense a season ago.

BYU will get production from the ground game of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati to carry them to a comfortable victory and set the tone for the 2024 season.

BYU 38, Southern Illinois 17

