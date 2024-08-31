On the Site:
Former Ute QB Bryson Barnes Throws First TD With Utah State Football

Aug 31, 2024, 8:40 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah QB Bryson Barnes made his Utah State Football debut against Robert Morris and connected on his first TD in the third quarter.

Barnes found Kyrese White out to his right in the backfield. White weaved through defenders and raced into the end zone to give the Aggies a lead.

Barnes started out on the bench but after Spencer Petras went down with an injury in the second quarter, he got his shot.

His USU career didnt start especially well as he threw an interception with less than a minute left in the half.

However, Barnes came back with a vengeance and connected with White on Utah State’s first drive after the break.

The Aggies’ sole first-half touchdown looked very similar.

Instead of behind the line of scrimmage, Petras found White across the middle and he took off down the right sideline for 57 yards and the score.

RELATED: Spencer Petras Opens Utah State Football Season With 57-Yard Touchdown

Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

On the eve of the 2024 season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the ‘Aggie Walk’ tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium.

“What it does is give our fans a chance to interact with our players,” head coach Nate Dreiling said. “Too often in college sports, especially in football, people see a player in a helmet and not the person they actually are. Now they get to go up, meet the players, give them a high-five, and wish them good luck for the game. We’re trying to build a bond between our fans and our community. Our number one goal is to put a product on the field that makes our community proud and introducing the Aggie Walk back to the football program is a great stepping stone for that.”

RELATED: USU’s Nate Dreiling Discusses Upcoming Season

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

