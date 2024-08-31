Utah State QB Bryson Barnes Takes Off For 63-Yard Rushing Touchdown

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football quarterback Bryson Barnes showed off his wheels early in the fourth against Robert Morris with a 63-yard rushing touchdown.

Barnes came in for the injured Spencer Petras late in the second quarter and helped turn around the game for the Aggies.

The heavily favored Utah State team found themselves trailing, 14-10, at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Barnes found Kyrese White for a 53-yard touchdown. After an Ike Larsen interception gave the ball back to the USU offense, Barnes took matters into his own hands.

Petras connected on more of his passes but he was also a bit more careless, throwing two early interceptions.

With Barnes at the helm, Utah State outscored RMU 16-0 through the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

On the eve of the 2024 season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the ‘Aggie Walk’ tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium.

“What it does is give our fans a chance to interact with our players,” head coach Nate Dreiling said. “Too often in college sports, especially in football, people see a player in a helmet and not the person they actually are. Now they get to go up, meet the players, give them a high-five, and wish them good luck for the game. We’re trying to build a bond between our fans and our community. Our number one goal is to put a product on the field that makes our community proud and introducing the Aggie Walk back to the football program is a great stepping stone for that.”

AGGIE NATION!! Join us this Saturday @ 3:30 pm for the first Aggie walk of the season!! 🤘#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/KLNbWN1vI6 — USU Football (@USUFootball) August 29, 2024

