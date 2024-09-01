On the Site:
Thousands of BYU fans return for home opener marking 100 years of football

Aug 31, 2024, 11:03 PM | Updated: 11:06 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

PROVO Thousands of Brigham Young University fans were ready to kick off the start of the new football season Saturday night. The excitement is understandable as this season marks 100 years of Cougar football.

Along University Parkway on BYU’s campus people wearing royal blue and navy could be seen walking towards LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“It’s the best season of all college football season,” said Tyler Monson, a BYU fan. “It’s awesome that you could be you know, the oldest person here or the newest one. And everyone embraces what it is to be part of the BYU culture.”

For some fans, Saturday night’s game against Southern Illinois was their first.

“We came all the way from Georgia,” said Steve Frandsen.

Frandsen, a BYU alum, had been going to away games with his sons for years.

“(My son) asked me last year at the Arkansas game, ‘What’s it feel like to go to a home game?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s go see what it’s like against those Salukis,” Frandsen said.

For other fans like Maxime Knight and her family, they continued their tradition of coming to BYU football games. Knight has been a fan for 43 years and a season-ticket holder most of those years.

“It’s a good thing to bring your family to,” she said.

No matter who you asked, BYU fans were ready to cheer on their favorite team.

“One hundred years of BYU football this year,” Monson said. “I think even anyone that was from the beginning of BYU football until now, they’re just part of the same blue and white family. I love that.”

BYU defeated Southern Illinois 41-13.

