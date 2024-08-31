On the Site:
Utah State's Bryson Barnes, Jalen Royals Connect On TD Following Long Rush

Aug 31, 2024, 9:27 PM

LOGAN, Utah – A 55-yard Robert Briggs rush down the left sideline set up a fourth-quarter passing touchdown from Bryson Barnes to Jalen Royals.

Utah State Football trailed at the break, 14-10. With Barnes under center in the second half, the Aggies broke the game wide open.

Barnes found Royals about as open as a receiver can get on the right side of the field.

The RMU safety went low, but Royals nonchalantly evaded the tackle and waltzed into the end zone.

The passing TD was Barnes’ second of the contest.

In Barnes’ USU debut, the former Ute connected on 11 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

He added a six with his legs on a 63-yard rush early in the fourth. He also threw one interception on a last-minute heave late in the first half.

Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

On the eve of the 2024 season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the ‘Aggie Walk’ tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium.

“What it does is give our fans a chance to interact with our players,” head coach Nate Dreiling said. “Too often in college sports, especially in football, people see a player in a helmet and not the person they actually are. Now they get to go up, meet the players, give them a high-five, and wish them good luck for the game. We’re trying to build a bond between our fans and our community. Our number one goal is to put a product on the field that makes our community proud and introducing the Aggie Walk back to the football program is a great stepping stone for that.”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

