On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Passing Attack Amongst Questions Answered Against Southern Illinois

Aug 31, 2024, 9:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars started off the 2024 season with a convincing win over FCS opponent Southern Illinois 41-13.

24 second-half points helped the Cougars pull away from the Salikus for their 19th FCS win.

Let’s answer some questions from the first win of the 2024 season.

Who was the MVP for BYU Football?

Jake Retzlaff won the starting quarterback job over transfer Gerry Bohanon, although the announcement wasn’t made until hours before kickoff.

He played his best game as a BYU Cougar by a mile.

The offense put up over 500 yards of offense and Retzlaff threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Retzlaff took care of the ball and made good decisions in the red zone.

I was impressed with the accuracy and touch displayed on his intermediate and deep passes against the Salukis.

It was a good start for Retzlaff, but ultimately he’ll need to show he can put up similar numbers against teams in the Big 12.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

Midway through the first quarter, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick dialed up a long developing pass play.

The offensive line provided plenty of time for starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff to deliver a bomb down the field.

Sophomore receiver Jojo Phillips caught the touchdown pass for the second score of the game.

The Cougars need to produce more explosive plays in 2024. It was a point of emphasis for BYU football earlier in the decade.

More long-scoring plays will help the Cougars exceed low preseason expectations.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

In his first start of the 2024 season, Jake Retzlaff threw for 348 yards.

BYU football only eclipsed that mark twice in 2023.

Retzlaff threw for less than 200 yards in three of his first four starts, so this outburst through the air was nice to see.

The Cougars emphasized improving the run game in the offseason and they rushed for 179 yards.

Hinckley Ropati and LJ Martin helped the Cougars average 3.8 yards per carry.

However, BYU will always be a passing school and they did a great job in that department in the season-opening win.

When was the game won by BYU football?

Southern Illinois attempted a fake punt in the third quarter, but BYU safety Tanner Wall shut down the trickeration with a great open-field tackle.

The BYU offense took advantage of the short field with a three-play scoring drive that was capped off by a touchdown pass from Retzlaff to Mata’ava Ta’ase.

It was a gutsy move by Southern Illinois to attempt the fake punt on their side of the field. However, the BYU defense was shutting down the Saluki offense so it’s hard to blame them for the attempt.

It’s hard to judge the improvement of the BYU defense against Southern Illinois. They produced two turnovers and sacked DJ Williams twice.

We’ll get a much better idea after next week against SMU regarding the defensive improvement from 2023.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall In ‘Serious But Stable’ Condition After Being Shot

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Makes It Back-To-Back Wins With 3-1 Victory In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Utah Royals FC built on their current run of good form with a 3-1 road win over the Houston Dash on Saturday. The Royals (4-11-3) were in Space City on Saturday, August 31, to take on the Houston Dash (3-10-5). With the win, Utah is now undefeated in its last four matches. It started […]

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Takes Off In Second Half, Downs Robert Morris

Utah State Football overcame an early scare from Robert Morris to come away with a 36-14 win in week one of the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake rebounded from a lackluster effort against San Jose to dominate the New England Revolution in a 2-1 win.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes, Jalen Royals Connect On TD Following Long Rush

A 55-yard Robert Briggs rush down the left sideline set up a fourth-quarter passing TD from Bryson Barnes to Jalen Royals.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Dominant Win Over Southern Illinois

Instant takeaways from the BYU football victory over Southern Illinois to open the 2024 season. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff shined.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU Passing Attack Amongst Questions Answered Against Southern Illinois