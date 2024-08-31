On the Site:
Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution

Aug 31, 2024, 9:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake rebounded from a lackluster effort against San Jose to dominate the New England Revolution in a 2-1 win.

RSL (13-6-8, 47 points) hosted the New England Revolution (8-15-2, 26 points) at America First Field on Saturday, August 31.

Both teams started slowly, as nobody scored in the opening 45 minutes in Sandy. Real Salt Lake didn’t let that stop them from taking a lead into the break, with Anderson Julio finding the back of the net in the third minute of stoppage time. Julio’s seventh goal of the season was unassisted.

The Claret & Cobalt took their one-goal lead into the second half and didn’t waste time increasing the advantage. Briaian Ojeda capitalized on a set piece, finding Philip Quinton for a left-footed shot that beat Aljaz Ivacic in goal.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

RSL takes a week away from game action before heading to the Lone Star State for a League’s Cup rematch with the Houston Dynamo. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. MT.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution