Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake rebounded from a lackluster effort against San Jose to dominate the New England Revolution in a 2-1 win.

RSL (13-6-8, 47 points) hosted the New England Revolution (8-15-2, 26 points) at America First Field on Saturday, August 31.

Both teams started slowly, as nobody scored in the opening 45 minutes in Sandy. Real Salt Lake didn’t let that stop them from taking a lead into the break, with Anderson Julio finding the back of the net in the third minute of stoppage time. Julio’s seventh goal of the season was unassisted.

The Claret & Cobalt took their one-goal lead into the second half and didn’t waste time increasing the advantage. Briaian Ojeda capitalized on a set piece, finding Philip Quinton for a left-footed shot that beat Aljaz Ivacic in goal.

RSL takes a week away from game action before heading to the Lone Star State for a League’s Cup rematch with the Houston Dynamo. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. MT.

