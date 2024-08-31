On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Takes Off In Second Half, Downs Robert Morris

Aug 31, 2024, 9:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, UtahUtah State Football overcame an early scare from the Robert Morris Colonials to come away with a 36-14 win in week one of the 2024 season.

The Aggies trailed 14-10 at halftime. With former Utah QB Bryson Barnes under center for the third and fourth quarters, USU looked like a different team.

Barnes scored three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground, while the Aggies defense held RMU scoreless.

Utah State Robert Morris

The Aggies came in as heavy favorites but you couldn’t really tell based on how the game started to unfold.

Utah State started with the ball and quickly moved down the field on an 8-play, 54-yard drive. Just as the Aggies were knocking on the door of the red zone, QB Spencer Petras threw a pick.

USU’s defense stepped up and forced a quick three-and-out and Robert Morris punted back to the Aggies.

After two Rahsul Faison rushes netted 20 yards, Petras threw a second interception on his very next pass attempt.

Finally, after a few possession changes, Utah State found the end zone near the end of the first quarter.

RELATED: Spencer Petras Opens Utah State Football Season With 57-Yard Touchdown

The Colonials got the ball back and went on a 7-play, 75-yard drive that broke into the second quarter.

On 1st & 10 just inside USU territory, QB Anthony Chiccitt found Cole Mitchell for a 40-yard touchdown.

A broken coverage from Utah State freed up the deep passing TD. When Mitchell got behind the defense, safety Ike Larsen was left to make a play on the larger tight end.

USU marched down the field on their next drive but was held up in the red zone and had to settle for a field goal.

Once again, Robert Morris proved that USU’s lead was far from safe.

After the Aggies and Colonials traded punts, the momentum was shifted a bit as Petras went down with an injury. Former Ute QB Bryson Barnes checked in but there was clearly something brewing in Logan.

Just before the half, RMU led an efficient drive 80 yards to the house. RB Delvecchio Powell II ended off the drive with a 31-yard TD rush.

Utah State had 40 seconds and two timeouts to at least get into field goal range. This ended up not mattering as Barnes went for it all on a first down and threw the Aggies’ third first-half interception.

To add insult to injury, the injury reeled in by Rob Carter Jr. was SportsCenter Top 10 worthy.

USU went into the break trailing Robert Morris, 14-10.

Whatever halftime speech was given to the Aggies in the locker must’ve worked as they turned up the heat in the second half.

On the first offensive drive after the break, Barnes found White who once again showed off his wheels for a long TD.

RELATED: Former Ute QB Bryson Barnes Throws First TD With Utah State Football

Utah State and RMU traded quick possessions and punts over the next six minutes of the quarter.

Late in the third, USU kicker Elliott Nimrod loaded up from 50 yards and nailed it to put the Aggies up six, 20-14.

On the Colonials’ next possession, safety Ike Larsen sprinted from the middle of the field over toward the left sideline to pull jump the Robert Morris pass.

The Larsen interception finally put some wind in USU’s sails.

As the fourth quarter started, Barnes showed off his dual-threat ability. With tight coverage all over the field, the former Ute opted to scramble and found himself with nothing but grass in front of him.

Barnes took it 63 yards to the house to put Utah State up by two possessions.

RELATED: Utah State QB Bryson Barnes Takes Off For 63-Yard Rushing Touchdown

Once again, the Aggies’ defense forced another quick three-and-out.

Unlike in the first half, the USU offense took advantage. After Robert Briggs broke off a 55-yard rush down the left sideline, they set up just outside the red zone.

Barnes found Jalen Royals wide open on the right side. One broken tackle later, Royals walked into the end zone to make it a 33-14 lead for the home team.

RELATED: Utah State’s Bryson Barnes, Jalen Royals Connect On TD Following Long Rush

It truly was the tale of two halves for Utah State Football.

With Barnes leading the offense in the second half, the Aggies outscored the Colonials 26-0. The former Ute connected on 11 of his 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He added five rushes for 88 yards and a TD on the ground.

USU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans in week two on Saturday, September 7.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall In ‘Serious But Stable’ Condition After Being Shot

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Makes It Back-To-Back Wins With 3-1 Victory In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Utah Royals FC built on their current run of good form with a 3-1 road win over the Houston Dash on Saturday. The Royals (4-11-3) were in Space City on Saturday, August 31, to take on the Houston Dash (3-10-5). With the win, Utah is now undefeated in its last four matches. It started […]

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake rebounded from a lackluster effort against San Jose to dominate the New England Revolution in a 2-1 win.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Passing Attack Amongst Questions Answered Against Southern Illinois

BYU will always be a passing school and they did a great job in that department in the season-opening win with 348 passing yards from Jake Retzlaff.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes, Jalen Royals Connect On TD Following Long Rush

A 55-yard Robert Briggs rush down the left sideline set up a fourth-quarter passing TD from Bryson Barnes to Jalen Royals.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Dominant Win Over Southern Illinois

Instant takeaways from the BYU football victory over Southern Illinois to open the 2024 season. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff shined.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah State Football Takes Off In Second Half, Downs Robert Morris