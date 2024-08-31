On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Royals FC Makes It Back-To-Back Wins With 3-1 Victory In Houston

Aug 31, 2024, 10:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON, Texas – The Utah Royals FC built on their current run of good form with a 3-1 road win over the Houston Dash on Saturday.

The Royals (4-11-3) were in Space City on Saturday, August 31, to take on the Houston Dash (3-10-5).

With the win, Utah is now undefeated in its last four matches. It started with back-to-back draws against Portland and Seattle before they beat Bay FC last week.

RELATED: Utah Royals FC Tops Bay FC In Tight Match

Utah Royals Make It Four Matches With No Loss In Houston

The first half started relatively slow for the Royals.

Houston’s Sophie Schmidt forced Mandy Haught to make a save in the 5th minute and Utah’s first real chance didnt come until the 17th.

Claudia Zornoza put a cross right in front of the net but Kate Del Fava’s header attempt sailed just high.

Kaleigh Riehl, Hannah Betfort, and Cloé Lacasse all got looks at goal over the next ten minutes but all three attempts either narrowly missed or were blocked.

Finally, in the 44th minute, the Royals broke the seal.

After a first attempt came back out off of the crossbar, Ana Tejada cleaned up for her first NWSL goal.

Even though 14 minutes of stoppage time was played after the first 45′, the Royals held onto their 1-0 lead going into the break.

Just six minutes into the second half, Utah doubled its lead.

Cloé Lacasse drew a foul in the penalty area which set up a PK for Claudia Zornoza. Houston’s goalkeeper actually picked the right side but Zornoza put it just out of reach into the bottom right corner.

Once again, it took just minutes for Utah to add to this lead.

Paige Monaghan took off at the perfect time and an excellent lead pass from Zornoza made it so it was just grass and the goalkeeper between the ball and the goal.

Monaghan took it all the way into the box, forced the goalie to commit, and snuck it past her on the right to make it a 3-0 lead for the Royals.

From there, Utah played slow and smart to hold onto its lead.

Houston ended up pulling one back in the 73rd minute but the Dash’s next shot attempt didnt come until stoppage time.

With the win, Utah overtook Houston in the standings.

The Royals will stay on the road for their next match against the Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 7. Utah and KC last played in May and the Current came out on top in a grinded-out match.

RELATED STORIES

How To Watch Utah Royals FC, NWSL Matches In 2024 Season

Utah Royals FC heads to the Show Me State for a battle with the Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 7.

Like many other leagues, the NWSL broadcasts its games on a variety of channels and platforms.

CBS, ESPN, and ION network are available as TV options. Prime Video, Paramount+, ESPN+, and NWSL+ are available as streaming options.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Check out where to watch each Utah Royals game here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall In ‘Serious But Stable’ Condition After Being Shot

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Takes Off In Second Half, Downs Robert Morris

Utah State Football overcame an early scare from Robert Morris to come away with a 36-14 win in week one of the 2024 season.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake, Gavin Beavers Secure Clean Sheet Win Over New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake rebounded from a lackluster effort against San Jose to dominate the New England Revolution in a 2-1 win.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Passing Attack Amongst Questions Answered Against Southern Illinois

BYU will always be a passing school and they did a great job in that department in the season-opening win with 348 passing yards from Jake Retzlaff.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes, Jalen Royals Connect On TD Following Long Rush

A 55-yard Robert Briggs rush down the left sideline set up a fourth-quarter passing TD from Bryson Barnes to Jalen Royals.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Dominant Win Over Southern Illinois

Instant takeaways from the BYU football victory over Southern Illinois to open the 2024 season. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff shined.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Royals FC Makes It Back-To-Back Wins With 3-1 Victory In Houston