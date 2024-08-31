On the Site:
Utah Tech's Offense Struggles Mightily In Blowout Loss To Montana State

Aug 31, 2024, 11:22 PM

SAINT GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers were outmatched in their season opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday.

The Blazers were unable to get on the board until the fourth. Meanwhile, the Bobcats had already built a 24-0 lead through the first three quarters and looked extremely comfortable in front of the UTT fans.

The offensive struggles didn’t just come with a lack of points. Utah Tech’s first ten drives ended in three-and-outs.

Utah Tech Opens Season With Home Loss To Montana State

The first ten minutes were all defense from both sides.

All of the first four drives ended in a punt and three were quick three-and-outs.

It took a long punt return from Montana State to finally lead to a score. Set up at the 11-yard line, Adam Jones took a rush to the left side to give the Cats a 7-0 lead.

Another three-and-out from the Blazers offense gave the ball right back to MSU.

QB Tommy Mellott moved the chains a few times before an option play struck gold. Mellott called his own number and maneuvered through the Utah Tech defense to take the ball 47 yards to the house.

All of a sudden, the momentum swung entirely in Montana State’s favor.

Unfortunately for the home side, the offensive struggles continued. Both of the Blazers’ next two drives ended in three-and-outs which made it six straight in the first half.

Utah Tech went into the half trailing 14-0.

It didn’t get much better in the second half.

Utah Tech had three drives in the third quarter. Once again, all of which ended in three-and-outs. The Blazers moved the chains for the first time in the fourth quarter.

Montana State added to its lead early in the third on a rollout pass from Mellott to Rohan Jones. Joens got past the Blazers’ secondary and sprinted toward the goalline with two defenders hot on his trail.

A field goal later in the quarter made it 24-0 going into the final 15.

Once Utah Tech was finally able to pick up a first down, it took just three plays to get into the end zone.

QB Deacon Hill faked out the MSU defense and had a wide-open lane to jog down the right sideline.

Unsurprisingly, the first score of the game did not change much for the Trailblazers.

Their next two drives weren’t as fruitless as some earlier ones, but they still didn’t end in scores.

Utah Tech opened its 2024 season with a 31-7 loss to Montana State at home. Up next for the Blazers is a road game against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, September 7.

