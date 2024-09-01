On the Site:
Weber State Football Overmatched In Blowout Loss To Washington Huskies

Sep 1, 2024

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SEATTLE, Washington – Weber State run over 35-3 in season-opening road loss to 2023 national runner-up Washington Huskies.

Weber State opened the 2024 campaign in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, August 31, against the Big Ten’s Washington Huskies.

Recap

First Half

Defense dominated the opening quarter, with both teams combining for only 134 yards in the opening 15 minutes.

Washington broke through first early in the second period, capping a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a Jonah Coleman rushing touchdown. UW led 7-0 with 12:15 left in the half.

The Huskies’ lead grew to 14 when Weber State’s defense was caught out of position on play action and suffered the immediate consequences with a late TD. Will Rogers found Decker DeGraaf with a 33-yard scoring strike down the sideline with 2:48 left.

Weber State’s Richie Munoz was 4-of-15 for 30 yards in the first half. Damon Bankston led the Wildcats offensive attack with 69 yards on 14 carries. Washington outgained WSU 248 yards to 121 yards.

Second Half

Washington opened the third quarter with a nearly six-minute drive as they began to exert their will. Coleman powered into the end zone from five yards out with 8:53 left in the quarter to give his team a 21-0 lead.

Colemman’s third TD of the night turned the game into a blowout, with Washington going up 28-0.

Weber State ended the shutout with a 28-yard field goal from Kyle Thompson near the end of the third quarter.

Washington kept pouring on the gasoline after going to their backups. Demond Williams Jr. threw a six-yard TD pass to Boston Denzel. Washington led 35-3 with 11:52 left. The Huskies held on for a 35-3 win.

Follow Weber State With KSL Sports

Weber State begins Big Sky play on Saturday, September 7, when they host the Portland State Vikings. Kickoff at Stewart Stadium is at 6 p.m. MT.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

