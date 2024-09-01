On the Site:
CRIME

SLCPD gang unit arrests man accused in Glendale neighborhood shooting

Sep 1, 2024, 9:19 AM

Police lights...

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s gang unit arrested a 21-year-old man, accused of being involved in a shooting that injured a 55-year-old woman in the Glendale neighborhood.

On Aug. 10, two people shot into a house near Concord Street and California Avenue. A woman inside was hit once, and taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Aug. 30, detectives located Sam Keith Maez Ripley. Detectives booked Ripley into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, suspected of one count of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, and 14 counts of felony discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury, the department said.

This is the second arrest in this case. Earlier this month, police arrested Apisai Matelau. He was booked on suspicion of one count of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, SLCPD said.

