Sunday Edition: Romanna Remor and Jenny Howe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with the president of the Roble Del Sur Foundation, Romanna Remor. Their discussion comes on the heels of a multi-day conference for youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lima, Peru. The Roble’s Foundation Seminar brings together youth from countries all across South America for training and conversations about making a difference in their communities.

Boyd also sits down with Jenny Howe, a consultant and counselor who understands the nuances and complexities of young people today. Boyd and Jenny discuss the difficult transitional time of ‘back-to-school’ for families. They also share ways parents can teach their children how to manage themselves in a digital world, as well as tools to help children learn the principles that will help guide them on social media.