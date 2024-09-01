On the Site:
CRIME

One dead, two in custody after shooting in Uinta County, Wyoming

Sep 1, 2024, 11:43 AM

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

Fort Bridger, Wyo. — One person is dead after a shooting at a residence in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.

Multiple police departments responded to the shooting and took two people into custody. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting without incident. The names of those individuals and the deceased will be released in the coming days,” Uinta County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The person was shot just east of the Fort Bridger Rendezvous, a historic site in the Wyoming city.

The sheriff’s office said that this was an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the Fort Bridger Rendezvous or the community of Fort Bridger.

The investigation is being handled by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office.

