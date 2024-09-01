Man accused of assault at Iron County fair after boy put in chokehold

PAROWAN — A man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at the Iron County fairgrounds by putting him in a chokehold.

Coleman Younger, named in a probable cause affidavit, was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault.

The victim told police Younger approached him from behind while he was near a boat ride at a carnival and “placed his arm around (the boy’s) neck and began squeezing,” court documents said. Younger used both arms “similar to a rear naked choke hold,” according to the affidavit.

Witnesses said that the boy was picked up off the ground while he was squeezed and lost consciousness. They also reported that the teen was a purple color and was foaming from the mouth. An officer said in the report that the boy had redness around his neck and had red eyes.

Police said Younger denied applying pressure to the boy’s neck and said they were only playing.

Younger was arrested and taken to Iron County Correctional Facility.