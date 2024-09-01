On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Admires Toughness Of Jay Hill After Health Scare

Sep 1, 2024, 12:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Two days after suffering a heart attack, BYU football defensive coordinator Jay Hill was in the booth wearing a headset during the Cougars’ 41-13 season-opening win over Southern Illinois.

“It was incredible. That’s just kind of the guy he is,” said BYU defensive tackle John Nelson. “He’s always telling us to be tough. Tough guys do this, and, you know, for him to have a heart attack and then make it to the game is pretty tough, in my opinion.”

Jay Hill: Tough

On Thursday night, when Hill suffered his heart attack after practice, he wanted to keep the news of his heart attack under wraps. The only people who knew were head coach Kalani Sitake, who later communicated the situation with Chief of Staff Jon Swift.

But Sitake, who took on defensive coordinator duties for the first time since 2022, wasn’t worried about the game. He just wanted his longtime friend and colleague to have a speedy recovery.

“All I cared about, ‘Is he OK? Is my friend OK?’ That was a huge scare,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “I’m glad that they were able to get him on the right path to take care of him to recovery. But he didn’t really care about that. He was all about the game. ‘Hey Jay, just take care of yourself.’ And he’s like, ‘No, we’re gonna be fine.’ Then, immediately after we hung up the phone, he was kind of like, I don’t want anyone to know about it. I don’t want to be a distraction to the team. And I’m like, ‘Well, this is gonna be really hard.’”

“He’s like, ‘No, we’ll have a staff meeting, and we’ll just work through it.’ His son had a race the next morning anyway, so he wasn’t gonna be there in meetings. He wanted to see his son. So he had already detailed this and planned it out while lying in the hospital. I hung up the phone and said, ‘Okay, we’ll see how it goes.’ Immediately he starts texting all the coaches as if there’s nothing going on. He’s just like, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ And I was just trying to do what he wished and that was to keep it quiet and not try to be a distraction.”

On Friday night, Hill spoke with the team via FaceTime while they were at the team hotel.

“He was able to share with them how much he loved them and cared about them,” Sitake said. “I thought that was really cool. It gave the players a good sense of relief.”

BYU football welcomes Coach Hill back for SMU week

Hill communicated with the coaches from his press box seat during BYU’s dominant win over the Salukis. He was on the new “coach-to-player” communication during spring and fall camp. Hill didn’t resume those duties on Saturday. Instead, linebackers coach Justin Ena took over that assignment for the season opener.

Before the game, Hill went down on the field and had a moment with his players.

“After our warm-up, the whole team went over. You know, 80 guys are trying to shake his hand. We shook his hand and told him we were praying for him, looking out for him,” Nelson said. “He was kind of talking to everybody. But yeah, just seeing him there on the field with us was really motivating.”

Most importantly, Hill looks forward to a full recovery and noted on Saturday in a written statement on X that he is “feeling much better.”

Sitake said Hill will return on Monday as BYU gears up for its first road trip against SMU.

“People love him, and how can you not when he’s such a good person,” said Sitake.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 1: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Eclipses All

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? With many FCS teams on deck, some players didn't play full games.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KC Chiefs’ Pursuit Of 3-Peat Is The Hot Topic Among Many 2024 NFL Storylines

(AP) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing history will be the hottest topic throughout the NFL season. Kansas City’s three-peat quest is only one of many interesting storylines. 4 DAYS… 🍚 pic.twitter.com/NSV2O8Glm8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2024 Aaron Rodgers is back in New York after his first season with the Jets lasted only four […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Football Overmatched In Blowout Loss To Washington Huskies

Weber State Wildcats run over 35-3 in season-opening road loss to 2023 national runner-up Washington Huskies.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech’s Offense Struggles Mightily In Blowout Loss To Montana State

The Utah Tech Football team was outmatched in their season opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall In ‘Serious But Stable’ Condition After Being Shot

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Makes It Back-To-Back Wins With 3-1 Victory In Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – The Utah Royals FC built on their current run of good form with a 3-1 road win over the Houston Dash on Saturday. The Royals (4-11-3) were in Space City on Saturday, August 31, to take on the Houston Dash (3-10-5). With the win, Utah is now undefeated in its last four matches. It started […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU Football Admires Toughness Of Jay Hill After Health Scare