Pedestrian killed in Ogden hit-and-run collision

Sep 1, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

OGDEN — A 58-year-old man died after he were struck by a car in the Ogden Saturday night.

According to the Ogden Police Department’s preliminary investigation, the man, who has not been identified, was believed to be crossing mid-block outside of a designated crosswalk in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.

Officers and fire department personnel gave the man medical assistance, and he was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspected driver was found and arrested for failing to stay at a fatal collision and drug charges, according to arresting documents. Investigators had photo evidence from the crash that they said in documents included a license plate number that was tracked to a residence.

Police said they questioned Joshua Eugene Eastep, 43, who admitted he was driving at the time of the collision with the pedestrian.

“The arrestee stated he did not stay on scene because he was afraid,” according to probable cause documents. Police said they located Eastep with the photo evidence.

Police said Eastep was informed of, and waived, his right not to speak to police. He then admitted he was driving at the time of his crash, documents state. As Eastep was being booked into custody in Weber County, two baggies containing a crystal-like substance were found on him, documents state.

“The arrestee states the substance is methamphetamines, but does not know how or when they ended up in his pants,” the affidavit states.

Ogden police said the crash is being investigated by a crash team and requested that anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed the collision contact Ogden Police’s traffic bureau at 801.395.8221.

