LOCAL NEWS

Much of western Utah under red flag warning on Labor Day

Sep 1, 2024, 1:57 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Sandy firefighters assisting in California's Park Fire (Courtesy Sandy Fire Department)

Sandy firefighters assisting in California's Park Fire (Courtesy Sandy Fire Department)

(Courtesy Sandy Fire Department)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Monday from 3 p,m, to midnight for much of western Utah.

The affected areas are forecast to experience dry thunderstorms along with high winds. NWS warns it’s possible that new fires will be started by lightning, and that “gusty outflow winds could bring rapid growth of new or existing fires.

A red flag warning means critical fire-weather conditions are either happing now or will soon. Lighting, dry fuel conditions and high winds will make new fires likely, NWS said.

The warning will be in affect for some or all of the following counties:

  • Beaver
  • Box Elder
  • Davis
  • Juab
  • Millard
  • Salt Lake
  • Tooele
  • Utah
  • Weber

More showers coming

KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke says the higher elevations in northern Utah could see a chance for thunderstorms on Monday.

“By Monday, a chance for mountain storms will move into northern Utah,” she said. “The best chance for thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front will be on Tuesday.”

Van Dyke said a cool down is coming to the state by middle of the week.

“A cold front cools us down midweek with highs back to the mid 80s on Wednesday and lows in the upper 50s,” she said.

The NWS said Monday’s thunderstorms could impact other parts of northern Utah by late afternoon into the early evening.

 

