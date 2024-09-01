On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

What’s open and closed on Labor Day 2024?

Sep 1, 2024, 2:24 PM

Here’s what’s open and closed on Labor Day 2024, and a customer is pictured shopping at a Target store on May 20 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


 (CNN) — Labor Day is on Monday. The holiday marks the unofficial end of summer 2024.

As students begin to head back to school, many Americans enjoy one last long weekend to host a summer barbecue or make a beach trip.

The first Monday in September commemorates the American labor movement and the contributions workers have made to the US economy.

That doesn’t mean Americans won’t have errands to run, whether it’s running to the bank or picking up a last-minute ingredient at the grocery store.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Labor Day 2024.

Retail stores

Those who need to run to the store will mostly be in luck. Most stores under Kroger — which include Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s, QFC, City Market, Owen’s, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Mariano’s, Fred Meyer and Food 4 Less — will be open normal hours.

Major retailers such as Walmart (WMT) and Target will be operating as normal.

Most CVS (CVS) Pharmacy locations will be open, but some local store hours may have reduced hours. Walgreens stores will operate their normal hours on Labor Day, but the majority of pharmacies are closed except for 24-hour locations and select pharmacies.

Notably, wholesale retailer Costco (COST) will be closed.

Post office

Don’t expect to send mail through the United States Postal Service on Monday, as the carrier will be closed. All UPS services will also be closed except for Express Critical, and limited locations will be open. Only FedEx Custom Critical, its premium service for special shipments, will be operating, and theFedEx Office service will be on modified hours.

Banks

Labor Day is one of 11 federal banking holidays, so banks will be closed. However, ATMs and online banking services will be available.

The US stock market will also be dark. NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange won’t be trading.

Government

Federal offices and government buildings will be closed Monday — think the DMV and local libraries. State and local courts will also not be operating.

