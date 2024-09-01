On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Cox declares day of prayer, September as founders and Constitution month

Sep 1, 2024, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:42 pm

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared September “American Founders and Constitution Month” and Sunday “A Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation.”

“For more than two centuries, the U.S. Constitution has remained the framework through which we reconcile differing interests and peacefully progress as a nation,” Cox said. “The coming months will test our nation’s foundation, and I believe the Constitution that once united our nation can do so again. Now, more than ever, it is important to reflect on our founding principles and recognize the role each and every one of us plays in our constitutional republic.”

The full declarations are contained in this article.

Cox has been in national headlines for stating he would not vote for Donald J. Trump, a fellow Republican and the party’s candidate in the upcoming election, and then reversing that decision. He sent a letter to the former president that the Associated Press characterized as bewildering to observers after his long efforts to appear as a moderate and distance himself from Trump.

In the declaration for the month, Cox said it is essential that the rising generation and citizens of all ages understand U.S. history and its form of government so it can honored and perpetuated.

One paragraph in the declaration states:

Whereas, American is founded on moral principles, including the sovereignty of the people and the belief that all people are created equal and have unalienable rights bestowed up on them by their Creator;

It invites Utah school children to read from the Constitution and “other primary sources” with a focus on Constitution Day on Sept. 17. It states that Utahns can show a spirit of patriotism by flying the national flag, engaging in other patriotic activities and “educating ourselves” about the Constitution.

In the declaration naming Sept. 1, as a day of prayer, he said Utah joins with George Washington in recommending “to all religious societies and denominations, and to all persons whomsoever within the United States to set apart and observe… a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.”

In it he states that “America has faced devastating trials and fortuitous triumphs. America has responded with prayer, seeking courage, comfort, and guidance.”

The full declarations are below:

Utah declaration: A Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

Utah declaration: American Founders and Constitution Month by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

In a highly controversial move, that has placed Cox in a national spotlight, Trump and Cox appeared together in a photo at Arlington Cemetery, where federal law, the Hatch Act, forbids filming and photography “for partisan, political or fundraising purposes.” Cox had called on Democrats to attend the ceremony. Trump’s campaign later distributed images of the visit, despite the cemetery’s prohibition on partisan activity on the grounds.

“Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants. We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.” The U.S. Army said. It issued a statement:

Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside.

This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.

The incident was reported to police but the employee decided not to press charges against Trump campaign staffers. The Pentagon press secretary said the Defense Department was aware of the Army’s statement and supported what the Army said.

Services and ceremonies at the Army National Military Cemeteries may not include partisan political activities, according to the Army Public Affairs Program handbook. Military installations cannot be used by incumbents or office-seeking candidates, staff members or campaign representatives for political campaign or election events.

Families of those killed as the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan supported and invited Trump and attended the visit and supported the visit in a statement, including after the controversy. Other families with graves featured in the photo did not give permission to the campaign.

Cox’s campaign posted a photo with Trump and some of the family members giving a thumbs up in Arlington in a letter with a link for donations to his reelection campaign. Cox said the letter was sent in error and without being cleared and said and said there would be an apology. In a statement to followers the following was included:

Honoring those who serve should never be ‘political.’ We’re committed, as we move forward, to ensure that we run the best campaign possible and we’ll accomplish that by not politicizing things that shouldn’t be politicized.

On his second day in office in 2021, Cox recorded a video message to Utahns to “stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil that we have seen in our nation’s capital today,” after the attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - A voter shows her "I voted" sticker after casting her ballot in Chicago, March 19, 2024. (AP...

David A Lieb, Associated Press

Illegal voting by noncitizens is rare, yet GOP is making it a major issue this election

Only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in this fall's election for president and other top offices. While that is nothing new, the potential for noncitizens to register or vote has been receiving a lot of attention lately.

8 hours ago

Police remove a man, center with sunglasses, who had climbed onto the media riser, as Republican pr...

Associated Press

Police subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania has stormed into the press area as the former president spoke but was surrounded by police and sheriffs’ deputies.

2 days ago

FILE — A Rocky Mountain Power station....

Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Rocky Mountain Power’s 18% rate hike is not low enough says Utah house speaker

Rocky Mountain Power has scaled back its rate hike request to 18%, but Utah's house speaker said Friday it's not low enough.

2 days ago

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Associated Press

Arlington National Cemetery worker was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff dispute but won’t seek charges

An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges.

2 days ago

A Washington Terrace chicken walking around its yard in an urban area....

Andrew Adams

Washington Terrace commission goes back to drawing board on urban chickens

The Washington Terrace planning commission tabled an ordinance on Thursday that would have legalized urban chickens on larger properties in the city.

3 days ago

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

Associated Press

State Fair of Texas sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Cox declares day of prayer, September as founders and Constitution month