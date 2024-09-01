Cox declares day of prayer, September as founders and Constitution month

“For more than two centuries, the U.S. Constitution has remained the framework through which we reconcile differing interests and peacefully progress as a nation,” Cox said. “The coming months will test our nation’s foundation, and I believe the Constitution that once united our nation can do so again. Now, more than ever, it is important to reflect on our founding principles and recognize the role each and every one of us plays in our constitutional republic.”

The full declarations are contained in this article.

Cox has been in national headlines for stating he would not vote for Donald J. Trump, a fellow Republican and the party’s candidate in the upcoming election, and then reversing that decision. He sent a letter to the former president that the Associated Press characterized as bewildering to observers after his long efforts to appear as a moderate and distance himself from Trump.

In the declaration for the month, Cox said it is essential that the rising generation and citizens of all ages understand U.S. history and its form of government so it can honored and perpetuated.

One paragraph in the declaration states:

Whereas, American is founded on moral principles, including the sovereignty of the people and the belief that all people are created equal and have unalienable rights bestowed up on them by their Creator;

It invites Utah school children to read from the Constitution and “other primary sources” with a focus on Constitution Day on Sept. 17. It states that Utahns can show a spirit of patriotism by flying the national flag, engaging in other patriotic activities and “educating ourselves” about the Constitution.

In the declaration naming Sept. 1, as a day of prayer, he said Utah joins with George Washington in recommending “to all religious societies and denominations, and to all persons whomsoever within the United States to set apart and observe… a day of public thanksgiving and prayer.”

In it he states that “America has faced devastating trials and fortuitous triumphs. America has responded with prayer, seeking courage, comfort, and guidance.”

The full declarations are below:

Utah declaration: A Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

Utah declaration: American Founders and Constitution Month by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

In a highly controversial move, that has placed Cox in a national spotlight, Trump and Cox appeared together in a photo at Arlington Cemetery, where federal law, the Hatch Act, forbids filming and photography “for partisan, political or fundraising purposes.” Cox had called on Democrats to attend the ceremony. Trump’s campaign later distributed images of the visit, despite the cemetery’s prohibition on partisan activity on the grounds.

“Arlington National Cemetery reinforced and widely shared this law and its prohibitions with all participants. We can confirm there was an incident, and a report was filed.” The U.S. Army said. It issued a statement:

Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds. An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.

The incident was reported to police but the employee decided not to press charges against Trump campaign staffers. The Pentagon press secretary said the Defense Department was aware of the Army’s statement and supported what the Army said.

Below is a U.S. Army statement on the incident at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday where an employee of the cemetery was “abruptly pushed aside” by a Trump campaign staffer. Fox has confirmed this with multiple U.S. Army sources that the incident did occur, despite Trump… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 29, 2024

Services and ceremonies at the Army National Military Cemeteries may not include partisan political activities, according to the Army Public Affairs Program handbook. Military installations cannot be used by incumbents or office-seeking candidates, staff members or campaign representatives for political campaign or election events.

Families of those killed as the U.S. pulled troops out of Afghanistan supported and invited Trump and attended the visit and supported the visit in a statement, including after the controversy. Other families with graves featured in the photo did not give permission to the campaign.

Cox’s campaign posted a photo with Trump and some of the family members giving a thumbs up in Arlington in a letter with a link for donations to his reelection campaign. Cox said the letter was sent in error and without being cleared and said and said there would be an apology. In a statement to followers the following was included:

Honoring those who serve should never be ‘political.’ We’re committed, as we move forward, to ensure that we run the best campaign possible and we’ll accomplish that by not politicizing things that shouldn’t be politicized.

On his second day in office in 2021, Cox recorded a video message to Utahns to “stand up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil that we have seen in our nation’s capital today,” after the attack of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.