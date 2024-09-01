Two people unharmed after vehicle fire on I-15 in southern Utah

KANARRAVILLE, Washington County — Two people avoided serious injuries following a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in southern Utah.

The fire occurred on northbound Interstate 15 between milepost 39 and 40.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 had an unknown mechanical problem. The driver was able to pull the vehicle off to the side of the highway. The driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries. The UHP said the fire caught “the adjacent area on fire.”

However, fire crews were able to quickly knock the fire down.

The UHP said the right two lanes of the I-15 were closed for roughly 20 minutes.

As of 2:45 p.m., only one lane remained closed as emergency personnel finished up at the scene.