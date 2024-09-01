On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

Two people unharmed after vehicle fire on I-15 in southern Utah

Sep 1, 2024, 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

(Washington County Sheriff's office Facebook page)

(Washington County Sheriff's office Facebook page)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

KANARRAVILLE, Washington County — Two people avoided serious injuries following a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in southern Utah.

The fire occurred on northbound Interstate 15 between milepost 39 and 40.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 had an unknown mechanical problem. The driver was able to pull the vehicle off to the side of the highway. The driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle without any injuries. The UHP said the fire caught “the adjacent area on fire.”

However, fire crews were able to quickly knock the fire down.

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The UHP said the right two lanes of the I-15 were closed for roughly 20 minutes.

As of 2:45 p.m., only one lane remained closed as emergency personnel finished up at the scene.

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

A man FILE - American Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

One person killed after vehicle hits moped in American Fork

A moped driver died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to American Fork police.

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Pedestrian killed in Ogden hit-and-run collision

A person died after they were struck by a car Saturday night. The suspected driver was found and arrested for failing to stay at a fatal collision and drug charges, according to Ogden police.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person critically hurt following crash in Iron County

One person is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Iron County.

23 hours ago

a view from Dead Horse Point...

BY Heather Peterson, KSL NewsRadio

Utah State Parks expecting huge crowds this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is expected to draw huge crowds to Utah State Parks. It’s the weekend most people consider to be the last of summer.

2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 14: Travelers wait in line to go through security at the Salt Lake Ci...

Tamara Vaifanua

Use these Labor Day travel tips to avoid headaches

The Labor Day travel rush is here. Millions of people are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies.

2 days ago

UHP trooper...

Karah Brackin

DUI blitz this Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend kicks off Friday, with many already on the road or getting ready to head out.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Two people unharmed after vehicle fire on I-15 in southern Utah