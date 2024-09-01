One person killed after vehicle hits moped in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — A moped driver died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to American Fork police.

The collision occurred in the area of 300 N. 700 East around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the moped driver was traveling east, while a vehicle traveling west was attempting to make a left turn and struck the moped.

Police also said the victim was in their mid-30s, while the driver of the other vehicle was in their 70s.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.