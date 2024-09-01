On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jake Retzlaff Puts BYU QB Battle To Rest With Strong Week One Performance

Sep 1, 2024, 3:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Going into BYU’s season opener against Southern Illinois, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the Cougars had a “clear-cut” starter at quarterback.

That clear-cut starter was redshirt junior Jake Retzlaff.

The former No. 1 Junior College quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 had one of the best opening week performances by a BYU quarterback in over a decade.

Jake Retzlaff throws for 348 yards against Southern Illinois

Retzlaff finished with 348 passing yards on 20-30 passing with three touchdowns and, most importantly, no interceptions. It was the most passing yards by a week one BYU starter since Max Hall tossed 486 yards against Northern Iowa from the FCS ranks.

The performance supports Roderick’s “clear-cut” comment and concludes the quarterback competition against former Baylor/USF transfer Gerry Bohanon. Tougher competition is on the horizon, starting with SMU this week, so Retzlaff and this BYU team must continue improving. Still, it was a strong start for an offense that never exceeded 400 yards in a game last season.

On Saturday, BYU’s offense put up 527 total yards.

“It was a lot of fun to play football again. That’s what I got to say about it,” Retzlaff said on his performance. “The guys around me played incredible at every position. The running backs ran the ball really well today. … We had 527 yards of offense. That’s a total team effort if I’ve ever heard of one. So I thought I played pretty well.”

The win gave Retzlaff his first career victory as a BYU starting quarterback. He improves his record as a starter to 1-4.

Winning the starting quarterback job in camp

Because of the struggles last season, Retzlaff had to earn the job again in a battle with Bohanon.

“It was back and forth with both of those guys. I think I said it to you guys during camp. We feel really good about both of them. When we put it out there, Jake won the spot,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said. “The special thing about it is that Gerry was so supportive. He’s a special, special human being. I mean, he’s awesome and they have a great relationship. So we needed both of them to compete like that because I thought it made them both better. Then we went with what we felt was right and who earned it.”

Retzlaff added, “When you win any job, when you win any competition, it makes you feel good about yourself. But you can’t just sit there and feel good about yourself. We had a game to win. So it really just got down to preparation. Having a guy like Gerry in the room is awesome for that. He’s a veteran and he’s done it so many ways. He’s a heck of a ballplayer, and having him in that room is so valuable to me.”

Jake Retzlaff on BYU’s offense: “We’re confident in ourselves”

During the 41-13 victory over the Salukis, who boasted the No. 4 defense in the FCS last season, BYU’s passing attack had eight big plays in the air. The most notable was a 57-yard completion to freshman Jojo Phillips to put BYU up 14-0 in the first quarter.

BYU’s key offensive players, including Retzlaff, all played last season. Does their performance against SIU validate that they have turned a corner and are progressing as an offense?

“It is, I would say, but we knew who we are. We’re confident in ourselves,” Retzlaff said. “Everybody in that offense knows what we can do. I think it’s a validation more for you guys (media) than anything because we’re confident in our abilities, and those guys went out there and played just as good as they knew they would play. So I’m super proud of those guys to be able to do that.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 1: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Eclipses All

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? With many FCS teams on deck, some players didn't play full games.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Admires Toughness Of Jay Hill After Health Scare

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and players admire defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KC Chiefs’ Pursuit Of 3-Peat Is The Hot Topic Among Many 2024 NFL Storylines

(AP) – Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs chasing history will be the hottest topic throughout the NFL season. Kansas City’s three-peat quest is only one of many interesting storylines. 4 DAYS… 🍚 pic.twitter.com/NSV2O8Glm8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 1, 2024 Aaron Rodgers is back in New York after his first season with the Jets lasted only four […]

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Football Overmatched In Blowout Loss To Washington Huskies

Weber State Wildcats run over 35-3 in season-opening road loss to 2023 national runner-up Washington Huskies.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech’s Offense Struggles Mightily In Blowout Loss To Montana State

The Utah Tech Football team was outmatched in their season opener against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall In ‘Serious But Stable’ Condition After Being Shot

49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Jake Retzlaff Puts BYU QB Battle To Rest With Strong Week One Performance