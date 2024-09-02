On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Family of driver killed on I-80 say he did what he could to prevent more injuries

Sep 1, 2024, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:10 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 believe he did what he could to prevent other drivers from getting injured.

The crash took place Friday morning near milepost 107. Utah Highway Patrol called the crash a fluke situation after a tire blew from a car and caused a dump truck to hit it, swerve off the road, and crash.

The family of the victim killed identified him as Scott Huff, 51.

“We were devastated,” said his stepson Sean Jones.

Jones said Huff had been a big rig truck driver since the 90s.

Scott Huff, 51, was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 on Friday. His family tells KSL TV they believe he did what he could to prevent other drivers from getting injured. (Sean Jones)

 

 

“He loved being out over the road. He loved going and seeing all of the places that it took him,” Jones said.

Huff loved Halloween

Jones described Huff as a family man with a strong work ethic and looked out for everyone. Huff even inspired Jones to get his commercial driver’s license.

“His favorite holiday was Halloween. He loved to handout candy to the kids and we’re sad that he’s going to miss this Halloween so close.”

Jones said he and his mother were “heartbroken” when the heard what happened to Huff.

“I was hoping that it was a bad case of a telephone because I had been calling around. Myself and my mother couldn’t reach him,” he said.

Jones said truck drivers like himself, and his stepfather were always thinking about a “ditch solution.”

“It’s in the back of all our trucker minds of how can we keep the public safe because, big rig trucks are dangerous machines,” he said.

Jones believes his stepfather did what he could to prevent more injuries on the road.

(Sean Jones) (KSL TV) (Sean Jones) (Sean Jones)

The family understands

“From what I understand, and knowing my stepfather sounds like he swerved off the road because he wasn’t going to try to hit the car a second time, and he wasn’t going to try to hit the cars that were next to him,” he said. “He took the leap to try to make sure nobody else got hurt.”

Jones and his family have no ill will towards the other driver involved and know accidents happen. He hopes as drivers continue their Labor Day weekend travels that they remain vigilant on the road.

“Nobody can ever plan for stuff like this. So just be safe and please be aware of the big rigs that are around you,” Jones said.

Huff was the sole provider for his family. Jones said they now tasked with planning his funeral while mourning his loss.

“He’s a wonderful soul that this world has lost and it feels that much emptier without him.”

Huff’s family is accepting donations for funeral and future expenses. A *GoFundMe has been set up, donations are also being accepted via Venmo @grimdemon.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

