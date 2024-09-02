On the Site:
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Tooele County

Sep 1, 2024, 6:41 PM

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle.

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — A 69-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Tooele County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 54 near Argonite in Tooele County.

The UHP also said the motorcyclist had a possible medical emergency, and the motorcycle left the highway. As a result, the motorcycle caught surrounding vegetation on fire.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

