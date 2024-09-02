Crews repel 150 feet to rescue a motorcyclist in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL — Davis County crews repelled down a steep incline to rescue a motorcyclist who lost control and fell off a “dead man’s curve.”

Saturday night, the motorcyclist lost control on Skyline Drive, above the Bountiful “B.”

South Davis Metro Fire said their technical rescue team, with the aid of the Davis County Sherriff’s Office search and rescue, repelled down approximately 150 feet to reach the motorcyclist. When they reached the motorcyclist, they began medical treatment.

A helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety hoisted the motorcyclist up to an ambulance. They transported the motorcyclist, who sustained significant injuries, to a trauma center. However, South Davis Metro Fire says they will most likely make a full recovery.