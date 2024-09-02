On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews repel 150 feet to rescue a motorcyclist in Bountiful

Sep 1, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — Davis County crews repelled down a steep incline to rescue a motorcyclist who lost control and fell off a “dead man’s curve.”

Saturday night, the motorcyclist lost control on Skyline Drive, above the Bountiful “B.”

South Davis Metro Fire said their technical rescue team, with the aid of the Davis County Sherriff’s Office search and rescue, repelled down approximately 150 feet to reach the motorcyclist. When they reached the motorcyclist, they began medical treatment.

A helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety hoisted the motorcyclist up to an ambulance. They transported the motorcyclist, who sustained significant injuries, to a trauma center. However, South Davis Metro Fire says they will most likely make a full recovery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Marriott-Slater...

Mark Jones

Fire officials investigating structure fire in Weber County

Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire that broke out at a commercial building Sunday afternoon.

3 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Tooele County

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Tooele County.

4 hours ago

Scott Huff, 51, was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 on Friday. His family tells KSL TV the...

Brianna Chavez

Family of driver killed on I-80 say he did what he could to prevent more injuries

The family of a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 believe he did what he could to prevent other drivers from getting injured.

4 hours ago

FILE - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Associatio...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox declares day of prayer, September as founders and Constitution month

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared September "American Founders and Constitution Month" and Sunday "A Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation."

6 hours ago

A man FILE - American Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

One person killed after vehicle hits moped in American Fork

A moped driver died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle, according to American Fork police.

7 hours ago

(Washington County Sheriff's office Facebook page)...

Mark Jones

Two people unharmed after vehicle fire on I-15 in southern Utah

Two people avoided serious injuries following a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in southern Utah.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Crews repel 150 feet to rescue a motorcyclist in Bountiful