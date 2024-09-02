On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Fire officials investigating structure fire in Weber County

Sep 1, 2024, 7:51 PM | Updated: 8:26 pm

Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Marriott-Slater...

Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

(Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Weber County — Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire that broke out at a commercial building Sunday afternoon.

According to David Reed, with the Weber Fire District, the fire occurred in a building located in the area of 1350 South in Marriott-Slaterville. Emergency personnel were first notified around 2:17 p.m.

Reed also said the building is split into two sections. Within three minutes of crews arriving on the scene, the roof collapsed on the west side. Crews were able to contain the fire to the west side, and saved the east side.

There were two people inside the building at the time. Reed said both individuals were able to escape the building without any injuries. However, one Riverdale firefighter suffered cuts to their hands and was transported to the hospital for stitches.

Fire officials in Weber County are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Marriott-Slaterville on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

Reed said it appears the fire was accidental, and no foul play is suspected. Additionally, he said there was no business name on the front of the building, and the estimated cost of damages was not known.

Multiple units from Weber County responded to the fire.

The scene has been turned over to the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

(Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District) (Weber Fire District)

 

Fire officials investigating structure fire in Weber County