CRIME

1 year since Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt arrested for child abuse: Where the case stands

Sep 1, 2024, 10:56 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been one year since Youtube family vlogger Ruby Franke and her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested for child abuse.

Both women are now serving four consecutive terms of one to 15 years each term in the Utah State Prison.

KSL TV took Chopper 5 down to Hildebrandt’s Ivins neighborhood last year. It’s where Franke’s youngest son escaped through one of the home’s windows on Aug. 30, 2023.

Investigators found rope, bindings and other items used to torture the boy and his sibling. The prosecution said the then 9- and 11-year-old were held in a concentration camp-like setting.

“The abuse was horrific and it would have been apparent… to anybody that would have seen the kids,” said state prosecutor Eric Clarke.

The former family vlogger tearfully apologized to her family and friends at her sentencing.

“I am humbled and willing to serve at present a prison sentence as long as it takes to continue unraveling all of the misinformation I have believed,” Ruby Franke said.

Hildebrandt did not apologize at her sentencing. She said she didn’t want the victims to have to go through a trial.

“I desire for them to heal physically and emotionally,” Hildebrandt said before the judge.

How much time will they serve?

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will decide exactly how long each woman would be in prison. Ruby Franke and Hildebrandt were originally scheduled to go before the board this month. That date was recently pushed to December 2026.

“It is a lot to deal with every day the questions of what if, what could have been done, what should have happened, what I should have done, what others should have done, it haunts you,” said Ruby’s estranged husband, Kevin Franke.

He is now urging lawmakers to strengthen child welfare laws.

The father said he was isolated from his family, while Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke used loopholes in the state’s child welfare system to avoid the Division of Child and Family Services.

“All they had to do were three things: one, keep the children isolated from the world. Two, ignore all the phone calls from DCFS caseworkers, and three, not answer the door when DCFS and or police officers knocked,” Kevin Franke said. “That’s it.”

Documents show concerns

KSL investigators obtained documents showing concerns for the Franke children were reported to Springville police and DCFS.

Kevin Franke is pushing for life coaching industry regulations, as well.

In a letter addressed to the Utah State Senate Business and Labor Committee he wrote, “For too long, some of these coaches have been preying on vulnerable individuals in this state who need the help of legitimate licensed professionals. I encourage the legislature to listen to DOPL, to the victims of rogue life coaches, and to concerned licensed mental health professionals who have been trying to raise awareness of this problem for many years.

DOPL director Mark Steinagel said they receive more complaints about unlicensed coaches crossing the line into mental health therapy.

A bill outlining life coaching requirements wasn’t heard this past session. DOPL said they were taking the summer to study what the proposed legislation should include.

“Where is the potential for public harm, and what do we tailor to address that public harm,” Steinagel said.

As of the most recent update, a juvenile court case for the Franke’s four underage children is ongoing in Provo. That’s closed to the public.

Hildebrandt’s Ivins home is still listed for sale.

A court agreement ordered she must set aside $100,000 for potential restitution to help pay for the children’s treatment costs.

