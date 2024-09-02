On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Police searching for shooter after one person was shot, injured near Utah Olympic Oval

Sep 2, 2024, 6:56 AM | Updated: 6:57 am

Unified police searching for a shooter after one person was injured in a shooting at a party in Kearns near the Oquirrh Park Fitness Center and Olympic Oval. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Police are searching for a shooter after shots were fired at a party Sunday night near the Utah Olympic Oval. One person was injured, police said.

According to Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department, two groups at the party got into a heated conversation near a park restroom just before 9 p.m. One person pulled out a gun, she said, and began shooting at the victim, who sustained three minor bullet wounds.

Another person took out a gun and began to return fire, Race said. The initial shooter fled the scene and was last seen near Loadstone Park. The second person who fired shots remained at the scene of the shooting, Race said.

“From my understanding, one of the wounds is a graze to the face, another is to the shoulder and another is to the cheek,” Race said, of the victim. By approximately 11 p.m., Race said the victim was about to be released from medical care at a local hospital nearby.

It was too early into the investigation for police to confirm or deny the shooting to be gang-related, Race said.

“To my understanding, there were children at one of the events. I mean that’s every parent’s worst nightmare is that there’s children at an event and then you hear gunshots going off,” Race said. “We’re fortunate that only one individual was injured but still not anything any family member wants to see their relative go through.”

Unified police searching for a shooter after one person was injured in a shooting at a party in Kearns near the Oquirrh Park Fitness Center and Olympic Oval. (KSL TV)

Race said investigators are searching for a caucasian man between 130 and 140 pounds who is about 5 foot 6 or 7 inches. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue pants and possibly a gray or white hat.

Race asked anyone near the area with cameras to check them, and anyone else who might have information to contact UPD at 801-840-4000.

