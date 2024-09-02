Several ski resorts announce opening dates for 2024/25 season

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah ski resorts have posted their anticipated opening dates as Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.

Most resorts are hoping to open around the end of November. But KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank says it’s a little early to tell.

“It’s always dependent on weather. We’re optimistic, we’re hopeful, but we’ll have to see how it all works out,” he said.

The good news is that Utah’s forecast is looking good for ski season weather.

“[The] climate model for the winter for Salt Lake City and Utah in general has an above normal precipitation for the winter season,” Eubank said.

But either way, Alison Palmintere with Ski Utah says some resorts could make it happen no matter what.

The ski resorts that have announced their 2024 opening dates include:

Brian Head – November 8, 2024

Park City – November 22, 2024

Alta Ski Area – November 22, 2024

Snowbasin Resort – November 29, 2024

Sundance Mountain Resort – December 2, 2024

Deer Valley Resort – December 7, 2024

All other resorts are still yet to announce their opening dates. But, as always, the resorts will open with the caveat: “conditions permitting.”