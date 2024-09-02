Semitruck fire causes complete I-80 closure at Parleys Canyon exit

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitruck caught fire Monday near the exit of Parleys Canyon, causing the westbound lanes to close completely.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation and cameras in the area, all westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at milepost 128 as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.



Public Information Officer Kelly Bird with Unified Fire Authority said the brakes of the semitruck caught fire, and it was significant.

According to Bird, the semitruck had been hauling frozen food. The driver disconnected the cab from the trailer successfully and nobody was hurt. However, the trailer was deemed a total loss.

Bird said the fire spread up the mountain approximately 20 feet, but UFA was able to extinguish it quickly.

Video courtesy: Erika Hardy

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.