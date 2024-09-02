St. George man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, police say

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested and charged with murder Sunday after his wife was suspiciously found dead in their home, according to police.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the St. George Police Department said, officers were dispatched to 2800 S. 2300 East. The emergency call had reported someone suffering cardiac arrest, police said.

Officers arrived to find 47-year-old Niki A. Sampson dead inside the home.

“Circumstances around her death were suspicious and upon further investigation, her husband, Eric L. Sampson, 50, was identified as a suspect and arrested,” police said.

Eric Sampson was booked and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault and murder.

According to past court documents, Eric Sampson had been charged on July 25 with assault and intoxication after Niki Sampson called police and told them he “was coming after her in the backyard.” When police arrived, Eric Sampson had both arms wrapped around his wife and was observed to be heavily intoxicated. He was detained “without incident,” and arrested, court documents said.

Eric Sampson was released the same day on the conditions that he appear in court, promise not to commit any criminal offenses, check in once a month by phone, sign up for pretrial monitoring, and sign a jail release agreement. He pleaded not guilty to both charges the following day, and the next arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 30.

An investigation into his wife’s death was still underway as of Monday afternoon. Police asked anyone with information to call 435-627-4338.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.