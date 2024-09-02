On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

Weber State University offering new ways to help new students tackle their first year

Sep 2, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:32 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Navigating college for new freshmen living away from home for the first time can seem overwhelming.

Freshman year is a crucial one for students. They face new demands, and if they don’t figure out how to manage academics, social life and their newfound independence – it can take a toll.

“I toured Weber last October and I really just kind of fell in love with the campus,” said freshman Savannah Davies.

All moved in and ready to start a new school year, Davies is feeling a little anxious.

“It’s really just the unknown part of it. I know school. I know friends, but coming into a new environment can be a little daunting,” she said.

Paige Patno is a senior admissions counselor at Weber State and a former Wildcat.

“I always encourage students not to just come to their classes and go home,” she said. “I encourage them to get involved in other things clubs and events as well.”

A big sticking point for Davies was the Outdoor program.

“They have kayaks. They have food. They have games and everything,” Davies said.

Students can also connect with each other by attending campus events.

“There was a pajama jam, an ice cream social, there was a barbecue just right in the courtyard right outside my house. So, I just went, and we had lots of fun,” she said.

Patno encourages students to learn where and how to access resources. Weber State offers free tutoring, outdoor programs, health services and counseling. Online modules for mental health are also available, students have access to free sessions throughout the year.

Finding that balance of academics, social and mental well-being can help students feel more connected and less lonely.

“It’s going to be hard for the first little while but now I feel it’s getting to feel a bit more easy,” Davies said.

Patno offers this advice:

“They’re gonna get out what they put into Weber State what they put into it.”

But they can’t do it alone. Parents hold the key to helping their students make the transition by being their emotional support system.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

Sending students off to back to school and having an empty nest can be difficult. But experts say i...

Tamara Vaifanua

An empty nest can bring tough times for parents — and opportunity for growth

As students head back to school, some parents are finding themselves in an empty nest. While it may be sad, experts say it can be an opportunity.

5 days ago

Dolly Parton addresses attendees at an event celebrating the Missouri statewide expansion of Dolly ...

Associated Press

Dolly Parton is sending free books to children across 21 states — and around the world

Dolly Parton's father grew up poor and never got the chance to learn to read. Inspired by her upbringing, the 78-year-old country music legend has made it her mission over the past three decades to improve literacy

5 days ago

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Navigating social media is an important part of heading back to school

Back-to-school season is a perfect time to talk to your kids about social media use and how it can impact their mental health.

6 days ago

A line of Canyons School District buses are pictured on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

After years of teacher shortages, Utah’s school districts are fully staffed. Here’s why

For years, Utah schools reported staffing shortages in teachers. In 2024, the back to school season was met with a plethora of teachers waiting to be hired.

6 days ago

Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...

Karah Brackin

Utah family shares hybrid classroom journey

When it comes to learning, students thrive in various styles and environments, and as many students head back to the classroom, some will commute to the kitchen table.

6 days ago

Students getting off the bus at Box Elder High School for the first day of class on Aug. 26, 2024....

Karah Brackin

Box Elder students return to the classroom for their first day

The last Utah school district headed back to the classroom on Monday.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Weber State University offering new ways to help new students tackle their first year