Weber State University offering new ways to help new students tackle their first year

SALT LAKE CITY — Navigating college for new freshmen living away from home for the first time can seem overwhelming.

Freshman year is a crucial one for students. They face new demands, and if they don’t figure out how to manage academics, social life and their newfound independence – it can take a toll.

“I toured Weber last October and I really just kind of fell in love with the campus,” said freshman Savannah Davies.

All moved in and ready to start a new school year, Davies is feeling a little anxious.

“It’s really just the unknown part of it. I know school. I know friends, but coming into a new environment can be a little daunting,” she said.

Paige Patno is a senior admissions counselor at Weber State and a former Wildcat.

“I always encourage students not to just come to their classes and go home,” she said. “I encourage them to get involved in other things clubs and events as well.”

A big sticking point for Davies was the Outdoor program.

“They have kayaks. They have food. They have games and everything,” Davies said.

Students can also connect with each other by attending campus events.

“There was a pajama jam, an ice cream social, there was a barbecue just right in the courtyard right outside my house. So, I just went, and we had lots of fun,” she said.

Patno encourages students to learn where and how to access resources. Weber State offers free tutoring, outdoor programs, health services and counseling. Online modules for mental health are also available, students have access to free sessions throughout the year.

Finding that balance of academics, social and mental well-being can help students feel more connected and less lonely.

“It’s going to be hard for the first little while but now I feel it’s getting to feel a bit more easy,” Davies said.

Patno offers this advice:

“They’re gonna get out what they put into Weber State what they put into it.”

But they can’t do it alone. Parents hold the key to helping their students make the transition by being their emotional support system.