NATIONAL NEWS

Walz unharmed after some of the vehicles near the back of his motorcade crash in Milwaukee

Sep 2, 2024, 1:21 PM

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President ...

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, is pictured at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Aug. 6, 2024. (Associated Press/Matt Rourke)

(Associated Press/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Several cars at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but Walz was unhurt.

The crashed occurred shortly before 1 p.m. local time. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said she spoke with Walz shortly after the crash and that he was not injured. The campaign said the crash involved cars near the rear of the motorcade, not closer to the front, where Walz, who is also the governor of Minnesota, was riding.

A member of Walz traveling staff, who was in a van carrying reporters, was injured and being treated by medics, according to a pool report from a reporter traveling in Walz’s motorcade. The pool reporter said others in the van were shaken but appeared to be OK after being “violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

The crash occurred after Walz and his wife, Gwen, were greeted at the airport by Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin. The trio embraced, chatted and posed for a photo before the motorcade began heading to the event.

Monday’s campaign stops marking Labor Day were Walz’s first aboard the Harris-Walz campaign charter aircraft. It bears decals of an American flag, the words Harris-Walz, and “A New Way Forward.”

National News

