4 people shot dead on subway train near Chicago, suspect in custody

Sep 2, 2024, 1:43 PM

BY CHERI MOSSBURG, CNN


Chicago (CNN)Four people are dead following a mass shooting aboard a Chicago transit train Monday morning, police said.

“The victims, they were all passengers on the train early this morning,” said Forest Park Deputy Chief Chris Chin. “The train was in motion on the way into Forest Park.”

A suspect is in custody for the shooting, which police believe to be an isolated incident.

“There is no immediate threat and this appears to be an isolated incident on this unfortunate day,” said Chin.

SLCPD gang unit arrests man accused in Glendale neighborhood shooting

Investigators are working with the Chicago Transit Authority to review surveillance footage of the shooting, which police believe happened in two train cars.

Police said surveillance video was instrumental in identifying the suspect, who was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the shooting. Law enforcement also recovered a firearm.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the transit authority said in a statement.

Police did not immediately release any information about the victims but said their next of kin are being notified.

“This obviously is shocking, you know, it is uncommon to have a mass shooting like this,” said Chin. “This is an isolated incident, so it can happen anywhere. Obviously, there’s a little bit more concern because it is on a mass transit system,” he added. “For people to feel unsafe, it’s justified.”

There have been 377 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one with four or more victims, not including the shooter. There have been an average of 1.5 mass shootings per day in the US in 2024.

4 people shot dead on subway train near Chicago, suspect in custody